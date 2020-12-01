BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,995 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.