BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 131 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMERCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHAL. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $414.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $422.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

