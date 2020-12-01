BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,197 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

