British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,454.55 ($45.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,675 ($34.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,637.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,786.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.