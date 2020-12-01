BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,672 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

