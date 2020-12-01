Braskem (NYSE:BAK) vs. REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Head to Head Contrast

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braskem and REX American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.26 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -4.92 REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.16 $7.43 million $1.18 66.53

REX American Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Braskem and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.33%. Given Braskem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Braskem on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

