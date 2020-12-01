BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.