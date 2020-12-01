Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $630.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.