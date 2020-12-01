BlueCity (BLCT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BLCT stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. BlueCity has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $35.89.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BlueCity in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

