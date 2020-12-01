BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Shares of CVE RX opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.85.
BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) Company Profile
