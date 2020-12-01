BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

BioNTech stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

