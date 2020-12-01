BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.
BioNTech stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
