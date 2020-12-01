Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $51,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

