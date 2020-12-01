Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.27% of Big Lots worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 139,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.