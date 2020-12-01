BidaskClub Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after acquiring an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

