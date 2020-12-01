BidaskClub Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) to “Buy”

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RTRX. Wedbush started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $89,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.