BidaskClub Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $392.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

