BidaskClub Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to “Buy”

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Immunic stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

