BidaskClub Upgrades frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to “Hold”

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

FTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,724,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,888,000 after purchasing an additional 536,585 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in frontdoor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,048,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in frontdoor by 20.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,031,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 340,413 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

