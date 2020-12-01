BidaskClub Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 61.55% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 372,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.