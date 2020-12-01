BidaskClub Downgrades The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Sell

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 50,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.