BidaskClub Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,849 shares of company stock valued at $14,368,585. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 116.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after buying an additional 251,140 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

