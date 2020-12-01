BidaskClub Downgrades Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) to Hold

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLGT opened at $5.92 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

