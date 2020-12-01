BidaskClub Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Sell

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

OTRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $864.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

