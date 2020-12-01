BidaskClub Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $803.74 million, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 31.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OneSpan by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 226,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

