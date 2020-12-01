BidaskClub Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CCAP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $391.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

