BidaskClub Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $21.36 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $344,983.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $547,763. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

