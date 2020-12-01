BidaskClub Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUDC. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $905.25 million, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 988,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after acquiring an additional 206,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.