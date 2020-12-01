BidaskClub Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

AKTS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,602 shares of company stock worth $1,811,688 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 751.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

