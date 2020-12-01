Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 475.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.
BNTC stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
