Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 475.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

BNTC stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

