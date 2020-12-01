Beam Global’s (BEEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE BEEM opened at $34.25 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

