Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKSC opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

