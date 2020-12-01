Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

