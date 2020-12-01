Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54, a PEG ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

