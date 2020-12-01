Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $200,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.