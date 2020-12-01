AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.
NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
