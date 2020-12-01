AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

