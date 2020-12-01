Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

XX stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

