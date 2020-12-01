Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.
XX stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88.
Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Company Profile
