Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,858,000 after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,005,000 after buying an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.