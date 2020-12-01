Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.