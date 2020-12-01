ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 323,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. ATIF has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.75.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

