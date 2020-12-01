ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 323,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. ATIF has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.75.
About ATIF
