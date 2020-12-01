ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AACG opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

