ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AACG opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16.
About ATA Creativity Global
