Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 84.7% in November

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 689,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

