AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,880.73 ($102.96) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,183.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,449. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

