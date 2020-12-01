Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,076 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,117 shares of company stock valued at $15,056,391 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.

NYSE DECK opened at $254.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $285.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

