Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,772 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.32% of Group 1 Automotive worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 16.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 41.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $136.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $1,033,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.