Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 227,036 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,036 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of QIAGEN worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 143.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in QIAGEN by 31.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in QIAGEN by 79.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.