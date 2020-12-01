Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 19,701 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.17% of Matador Resources worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 4.87. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,662 shares of company stock worth $159,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

