Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 187,158 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,158 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Square were worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 387.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $210.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.26 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 881,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,244,407. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

