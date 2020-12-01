Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.