Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in WNS were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd boosted its position in shares of WNS by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WNS by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

WNS opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

