Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 69,695 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.42% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

